Music community, family mourn loss of “best musician in Mobile”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “He was the best musician in Mobile, he could play every instrument. And he could sing.” The Red Clay Strays bassist Andrew Bishop is speaking about Jacob Hall. Word of the young musician’s death was startling to many in the Mobile music scene and beyond when it spread Tuesday morning.















Hall was not an official member of the Red Clay Strays, a Mobile band that has been gaining national attention recently. But he was the brother of drummer John W. Hall, and close friends with the members of the band. Lead singer, Brandon Coleman told WKRG News 5 that “Hall lived music, that he played every day.” His most recent band, Paw Paws Medicine Cabinet was noted in several publications as one of Alabama’s bands to watch because of their talent and live music.

When that project ended, Hall played and toured with as many people as he could. “He could play everything, and every musical instrument,” Coleman said. His latest project was building a studio at his home.

“What a devastating loss to the music community,” one friend and fellow musician wrote on Facebook. Garrett Howell went on to say, ” ” Jacob made such an impression on everyone he met.. we lost a beautiful friend yesterday.”

The circumstances of Hall’s death have not been made public. But The Red Clay Strays and other Mobile musicians are already starting to talk about a tribute show for the beloved musician. WKRG News 5 will share the details of the event when it is announced.

