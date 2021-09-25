Murphy panther vandalized following rivalry game

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The rivalry between two large Mobile schools extended to campus. Someone spraypainted the Murphy High School Panther orange following McGill’s shutout of Murphy Friday night.

Traditionally, the winner of the game covers the cannon on government street with paint. This year orange paint drenched the cannon. Additionally, someone tagged the panther statue on the Murphy campus with paint. They also sprayed the letters “M-C-T” on at least two spots on the wall in front of Murphy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories