Murphy panther vandalized following rivalry game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The rivalry between two large Mobile schools extended to campus. Someone spraypainted the Murphy High School Panther orange following McGill’s shutout of Murphy Friday night.

Traditionally, the winner of the game covers the cannon on government street with paint. This year orange paint drenched the cannon. Additionally, someone tagged the panther statue on the Murphy campus with paint. They also sprayed the letters “M-C-T” on at least two spots on the wall in front of Murphy.