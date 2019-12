MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gay/Straight Alliance Club at Murphy High School is hosting a prom Saturday, Dec. 7.

“They wanted to do something to provide a safe space for LGBT and their allies,” said Principal Joe Toomey in an email to News 5.

Students from any school are permitted to attend, they just need a note from their principals indicating they are in good standing.

It will be at the Via Health Center at 1717 Dauphin Street, running from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.