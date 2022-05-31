MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Murphy High School has found a new head football coach. According to a post on the Murphy Football Twitter site, Assistant Kevin Schultz will be taking over the Panthers program.

The post said, “Pending Board Approval: Murphy High School would like to welcome Kevin Schultz as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.”

Former Murphy Coach Rico Jackson resigned last month to take over the football program at Tarrant High School. There is an opening at Williamson High School after Coach Melvin Pete was informed last week his contract was not being renewed.

We are less than three months away from kicking off the high school football season in the state of Alabama.