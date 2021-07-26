Murder victim’s family relieved to see arrest 2 weeks after 24yo woman’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Jasmine Pettway, 24, never thought she’d be the victim of domestic violence.

“Everybody loved her,” said her mother Tarchena Carter-Pettway, who has described the last two-and-a-half weeks as “horrible.”

Mobile Police found Jasmine Pettway shot-to-death at the Avalon Apartments on Michael Boulevard on July 9. On Sunday, they arrested Darrin Sanders, charging him with domestic violence and murder.

“It took a load, some of the load off – not all. Because we’re just beginning. Again, I’m glad he turned himself in so we could get some type of closure. It’ll never be the same, but some type of closure,” said Carter-Pettway.

We spoke with the victim’s family at Navco Park, a place with deep sentimental value for Jasmine. That’s where she grew up cheerleading, while her little brother played football.

“Outgoing. Loving. Fun. Hard-worker. Silly,” Carter-Pettway said, describing her daughter as a cheerleader.

Sanders will be in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.