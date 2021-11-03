Murder suspect’s grandmother attacked, car set on fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shots were fired into the car of the grandmother of a murder suspect, and her family says it was set on fire.

The 69-year-old woman was driving on Bear Fork Road Tuesday night when her family says someone shot at her. She is OK but shaken up, and her family is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“I am hysterical and mad about it,” Arica Erby Locker said.

Locker says her mom was driving home when someone started shooting. “Somebody started shooting her car up on her side. They shot five times,” said Locker. She continued, “They could have killed her!”

When the victim made it home, Locker says her mom’s car was then set on fire.

“The neighbors across the street said they saw a white car, young girl, jump out of they said it was a KIA. Jump out of a white KIA they say, pour gas on the back of her trunk, and set it on fire,” Locker said.

While the motive remains unknown, the family can’t help but point out the timing. The attack came on the same day the victim’s grandson, Chrosin Mauldin, was booked and charged with murder. Last week, he was accused of shooting and killing a man outside the Family Dollar on Pleasant Valley Road.

“Y’all need to stop this. The parents don’t have anything to do with it. The family doesn’t have anything to do with it. What y’all doing is — more people are fixing to go to jail,” Locker said.

Locker is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The fire and shooting are under investigation.