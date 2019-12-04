Murder suspect’s bond revoked for violating terms of release

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect is back in Mobile Metro Jail. Court documents show a judge approved a motion to revoke Henry Perryman’s bond for violating the terms of his release. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Perryman is charged with murder for a shooting at the Quik Pick gas station on St. Stephens Road in 2017. Carlos Tremaine Peebles Jr., 21, was shot in the head and died of his injuries at the hospital. Peebles was the father of an infant with another child on the way at the time.

Perryman bonded out of jail on the murder charge in December of 2018. Since then, he has been arrested twice. Once in May for attempting to elude and another time on November 2, for drug possession and carrying a pistol without a permit. The motion to revoke Perryman’s bond was granted two weeks after his November arrest.

Perryman is set for trial on the murder charge in March 2020.