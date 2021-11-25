Murder suspect out on bond charged with domestic violence harassment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect out on bond is back in Mobile Metro Jail, charged with domestic violence harassment.

Early Thanksgiving morning, just before 4 a.m., Jeremaiah Allen was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment.

Allen is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Marcus Gordon, who was found shot at a Citgo gas station on Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10, 2019. Allen was arrested and charged with murder on Nov. 11, 2019. His bond was set originally set at $350,000 in April 2020 but was later reduced to $75,000. He was released on June 29, according to court records.