MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a suspect in the Feb. 13 shooting death of William Rundle on Griffith Circle West. In a brief statement, Public Affairs Officer Katrina Frazier said the accused and Rundle knew each other.

Mobile Police said Cedric Creekmore, 32, will be charged with murder for Rundle’s death. As officers transported him at Mobile Police headquarters, Creekmore hung his head and did not speak.

Frazier said Mobile Police apprehended Creekmore Thursday morning with the help of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service. Frazier said this was “a very sad day” for Creekmore and Rundle’s grieving family.

Officers responded to Griffith Circle West at around 7:40 Monday night. There they found Rundle suffering from a gunshot wound. Rundle was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.