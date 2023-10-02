EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department arrested a man they identified as a suspect after his wife was found dead from a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 7200 block of Hardy Drive in Eight Mile at 11:36 p.m. Saturday. They found the victim, Geneva Kennedy, dead on the scene.

Police said Kennedy’s husband, Charles Milton, who was still on the scene, was a suspect in the shooting.

After further investigation, Milton was charged with murder and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail without incident, according to police.