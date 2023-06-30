MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile murder suspect has been given a $300,000 bond, according to officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Orr, 30, was allowed a bond with a 10% cash bond. Orr was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor and be on house arrest, according to officials.

Orr is accused of killing David Henley, 31, on June 4. Henley was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road.

Mobile Police Officers were called to the scene at 1:38 a.m. The Mobile Police Department said Henley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Orr was arrested Thursday night and booked into Mobile Metro Jail.