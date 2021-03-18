Murder suspect arrested in Louisiana extradited to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested in Louisiana in connection to a murder investigation has been extradited back to Mobile.

Gamaliel Walker was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at about midnight March 18. He is charged with murder, third-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied building. Jail records show Walker was arrested in Louisiana in February.

Walker was wanted as part of a murder investigation by police. Police have not confirmed which murder he was wanted for, but this is the same man a murder victim posted a picture of on Facebook about days before her death. That victim was 31-year-old Raymona Morris.

Raymona Morris

Raymona’s sister Jasimin told WKRG News 5 her sister left behind two amazing children ages 2 and 11. She said, “She was a good person. She loved going to church. She was all about her kids and she stayed at work like as long as her kids are happy, she’s happy.”