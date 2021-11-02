Murder suspect arrested for Pleasant Valley Road shopping center shooting

Murder suspect arrested for Pleasant Valley Road shopping center shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old man is charged with murder for the shooting death of another man at the Family Dollar on Pleasant Valley Road.

Mobile police arrested Chrosin Mauldin IV on Monday. Mauldin is charged with killing Jerome Ryales, 23, in the parking lot of the shopping center on October 27.

During the investigation, authorities identified Mauldin as a suspect. He was located and taken into custody by members of the Homicide Unit and First Precinct Officers.

Mauldin was taken to the Metro Jail.

