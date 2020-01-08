Murder suspect arrested for armed robbery while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile murder suspect is back in jail. Trenton King was arrested Monday for an armed robbery that happened in December. King, who is also awaiting trial for murder, was on bond.

King is accused of shooting and killing Deanthony Means in 2016. He was set to go to trial in September, but there was a continuance after King’s attorney filed a motion to suppress the gun seized during a search warrant at his home.

King was released on bond in September 2019. Authorities say he committed an armed robbery on December 16. A warrant for King’s arrest was issued the next day. He was taken into custody on Monday.

The District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke King’s bond in the murder case since his new arrest violates the terms of his release. A hearing on that motion is set for Thursday morning.

