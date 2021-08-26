Murder suspect accused of killing man on lawnmower released from Mobile Metro Jail

CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WKRG) — Calvin Brewer was released from jail Thursday evening on a $250,000 bond.

He’s accused of driving under the influence and speeding on Lott Road in Chunchula and crashing into 51-year-old Heath Byrd, who was on his riding lawnmower in the front lawn.

“I’ve never heard of that happening to anyone, and it was very crazy and very sad,” said Desiree Odom who lives nearby.

Trooper reports indicate Calvin Brewer was driving his Corvette Sunday evening when he swerved multiple times, spun around, flew into the air, rolled and smashed into Byrd.

Community members are now calling for more patrols in the area to keep people from speeding.

