MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the victim and suspect of the murder-suicide that took place Friday, May 6.

Robert Abercrombie, 76, shot William Paul, 71, before shooting himself, according to police. The shooting took place at Gulf City Body and Trailer Works, where police found Abercrombie already deeadand Paul suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paul was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said because the shooting happened at a business, it was important for police to respond quickly and access the scene in case anyone else was injured. Police did not say whether anyone else was injured. The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday.