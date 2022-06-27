MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in February 2022 on Cheshire Drive was arrested.

Mobile Police said Deonte Kimbrough, 19, will be charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. These charges stem from the Feb. 15 killing of a 14-year-old who was shot outside his home on the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South.

Police said Kimbrough was one of the subjects involved in the shooting. Police have not named additional subjects in the case.