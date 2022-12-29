MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sought by U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for an October murder in Chickasaw was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning on several charges, including murder.

In addition to murder, Joseph Michael Timmons, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery. Timmons has a bond hearing set for Friday morning.

Mobile Police said officers tried to stop a car on Phillips Lane just before midnight on Wednesday. Police said the driver, Timmons, refused to stop. Officers pursued the vehicle to Larkwood Drive, where Timmons was arrested on a murder warrant, according to police.

Timmons was wanted for the Oct. 21, 2022 killing of Tristan Michael Bohannon, who was 25 at the time. Bohannon was shot and killed in Chickasaw in what the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said at the time appeared to be a robbery.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Timmons had two active warrants for robbery, charges for “stealing marijuana and cash in the course of the murder.”

WKRG News 5 spoke with Bohannon’s girlfriend in the week after he was shot and killed. She said Bohannon left behind two children, a three-year-old son and a four-week-old daughter.