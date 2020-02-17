Murder charge announced in Starlight Ave shooting death of Wilmer man

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released the following information Monday.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has charged RICHARD JACOB PHILLIPS for the murder of Joshua Manuel. 

Joshua’s body was found on 1/11/2020 on Starlight Avenue in Wilmer.  RICHARD JACOB PHILLIPS was arrested in George County Mississippi on 1/16/20 where he currently remains in custody.  Since his arrest, several witnesses, as well as an eyewitness, have given statements that corroborate with evidence that PHILLIPS is the person who killed Joshua Manuel.

RICHARD JACOB PHILLIPS will be extradited to Mobile County Metro for his charge of Murder.

