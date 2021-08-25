Murder arrest made in death of man hit by car while mowing lawn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man has been charged with murder after hitting a man with his car Sunday night.

The man who police say was driving the Corvette that slammed into a Chunchula man who was mowing his lawn, killing him instantly, is in Mobile County Metro Jail this morning.

Calvin Dale Brewer, 51, is being held on a murder charge.

Brewer was arrested by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday night and booked shortly after.

The deadly crash happened Sunday evening on Lott Road near the 16 mile marker. That’s where Heath Byrd was cutting his grass on a riding lawn mower and was struck by the Corvette and died instantly.

Investigators say the 1978 Corvette driven by Brewer went off the roadway and hit Byrd.