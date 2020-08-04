Multiple votes today in Mobile County on fire services

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some smaller communities in Mobile County are casting their ballots to possibly increase fire protection with possible increased fees.

There are three separate votes happening today regarding fire services in Mobile County. The first, happening over where Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire serves is to add a new fire district to that area. This could mean more resources and better responses for the Theodore/Dawes volunteer group. Voters we spoke with felt this district would help bring things closer to home rather than having to rely on Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Mobile Fire-Rescue in fact has pulled back its fire coverage outside of city limits. Dyal Walley says that’s the main reason he voted yet today. “With the city pulling out, we definitely need full-time coverage as far as fires go and response to heart attacks and things like that, so it just makes sense that you vote for it,” Walley said.

This new district could mean an increase of $120 a year, but for heightening safety those residents we spoke with said it was a no brainer.

“I’m willing to pay it. I know some might not be able to, but I am willing to pay it,” said Debbie Davis, a resident of the area.

Walley also agreed, saying, “It’s money well spent I feel because you can never prepare enough for a situation like that. It happens in an instant and without someone close enough to respond to it to help save you, it just makes sense.”

The other two votes took place in Grand Bay and Fowl River, both for an increase in fire service fees. Grand Bay would be an increase of $35 annually and Fowl River’s would be a little less, sitting at $25.

