Multiple shots fired near block party in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There were multiple shots fired near a block party within the area of Brussels Street and Wexford Street, officers report.
MPD confirms three people were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of injuries sustained.
Further information will be made available as the story develops.
