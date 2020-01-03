Multiple sewer overflows reported in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows in Mobile Friday.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, with the Mobile County Health Department, says for residents that encounter any standing water as a result of the overflows to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Any fish or seafood caught in the following rivers should be thoroughly cooked before eating.

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water 1102 Gimon Cir. (2) 8,125 Eslava Creek 1301 Gulf Field Dr. W. 3,900 Eslava Creek 1710 Gulf Field Dr. N. 6,750 Eslava Creek 257 Island Ct. 575 Eslava Creek 766 Johnston Ave. 11,500 Eslava Creek 202 Morgan Ave. 875 Eslava Creek 205 Seminole St. 1,650 Eslava Creek 175 Westwood St. 1,275 Eslava Creek 208 Westwood St. 1,700 Eslava Creek 1050 Lubel Ave. Ongoing Three Mile Creek Tonlours Dr. 550 Three Mile Creek

According to the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), overflows happen when heavy rain infiltrates the aging sewer lines.

The MCHD says a final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.

