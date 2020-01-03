Multiple sewer overflows reported in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows in Mobile Friday.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, with the Mobile County Health Department, says for residents that encounter any standing water as a result of the overflows to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Any fish or seafood caught in the following rivers should be thoroughly cooked before eating.
|Location
|Estimated Gallons
|Receiving Water
|1102 Gimon Cir. (2)
|8,125
|Eslava Creek
|1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.
|3,900
|Eslava Creek
|1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.
|6,750
|Eslava Creek
|257 Island Ct.
|575
|Eslava Creek
|766 Johnston Ave.
|11,500
|Eslava Creek
|202 Morgan Ave.
|875
|Eslava Creek
|205 Seminole St.
|1,650
|Eslava Creek
|175 Westwood St.
|1,275
|Eslava Creek
|208 Westwood St.
|1,700
|Eslava Creek
|1050 Lubel Ave.
|Ongoing
|Three Mile Creek
|Tonlours Dr.
|550
|Three Mile Creek
According to the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), overflows happen when heavy rain infiltrates the aging sewer lines.
The MCHD says a final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.
