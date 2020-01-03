Multiple sewer overflows reported in Mobile County

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sewer-overflow_368761

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple Sanitary Sewer Overflows in Mobile Friday.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, with the Mobile County Health Department, says for residents that encounter any standing water as a result of the overflows to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Any fish or seafood caught in the following rivers should be thoroughly cooked before eating.

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water
1102 Gimon Cir. (2) 8,125Eslava Creek
1301 Gulf Field Dr. W.3,900Eslava Creek
1710 Gulf Field Dr. N.6,750Eslava Creek
257 Island Ct.575Eslava Creek
766 Johnston Ave.11,500Eslava Creek
202 Morgan Ave.875Eslava Creek
205 Seminole St.1,650Eslava Creek
175 Westwood St.1,275Eslava Creek
208 Westwood St.1,700Eslava Creek
1050 Lubel Ave.OngoingThree Mile Creek
Tonlours Dr.550Three Mile Creek

According to the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), overflows happen when heavy rain infiltrates the aging sewer lines.

The MCHD says a final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories