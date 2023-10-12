UPDATE (2:11 p.m.): Mobile Police have corrected their previous statement regarding where the attack took place. Previously, police said the shooting happened near McDonald Avenue; Now, they said it happened near Michael Donald Street.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple people attacked and robbed a man on Broad Street Wednesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Broad Street around 7 p.m. for a report of an assault near Springhill Avenue and McDonald Avenue, according to an MPD news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that multiple people, unknown to the victim, confronted him. They then physically attacked him before taking his bike and personal items, according to an MPD news release.

He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.