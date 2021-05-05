Police: 14-year-old boy shot and killed Wednesday morning in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 5/5/2021 (12:54 PM) — Investigators tell WKRG News 5 a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday morning on West Main Street in Prichard.

Family of the young man identified him as Daylen McBride. He is a student at Vigor High School.

Police say he was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 9 a.m.

A detective on the scene said they don’t know if he was shot by the church on Main Street or somewhere else.

“This is one family today, it could be yours tomorrow. At 14 years old, he hadn’t even begun to scratch the temple of life yet. So the information you give us in solving this case will get a dangerous criminal off the street that did not care about the age limit or anything as far as it relates to this crime.” Prichard Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (251) 452-2211 or MCSO at 251-574-8633.

ORIGINAL STORY — Prichard Police, Mobile County Sherriff deputies, and Prichard Fire-Rescue responded to West Main Street Wednesday morning.

WKRG News 5 got to the scene near Thomas Avenue and Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Crews on scene tell us one person was seen lying on the ground.

No official information has been released.

This is a developing story check back for updates.