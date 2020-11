Multiple fire departments respond to Citronelle business fire

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple fire departments responded to two businesses on fire in Citronelle Monday.

Citronelle Fire and Rescue, along with units from Georgetown, Mount Vernon, Turnerville and Mobile worked the fire located at 19245 N. 3rd Street where Citronelle Realty Inc. and Jeanna’s Flower Shop are located.

The Citronelle Police Chief says no one was injured in the fire.

