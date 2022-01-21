Multiple businesses broken into, Chickasaw police asking for help

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chickasaw Police Department (CPD) is asking for help in identifying suspects possibly involved with multiple business burglaries.

According to CPD, three businesses in the Chickasaw area were broken into between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21. Here’s a timeline:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 4:30 a.m. | Bowden Electric

The suspect allegedly cut a hole in the fence to gain entry into the yard. Two of the work trucks had damage to the handles due to the attempt made by the suspect to gain access inside. Various tools were taken from the trucks including drills and Sawzall. A door to the business was also damaged by the suspect, according to CPD.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 12:30 a.m. | Ron Bush Inc.

Three vehicles located on the property of the business were broken into and tools were stolen such as an impact saw, welding machine and welding machine leads. The suspect(s) allegedly broke open several utility doors on the truck to gain access.

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 11:30 p.m. | Communications International

On Sunday, a 1990 black 10-foot open bed utility trailer was stolen from behind the business in a fenced-in parking lot. Video footage captures the suspect pulling the trailer down an alley and hooking it to an unknown vehicle with the help of the driver from the vehicle. The suspect used an ax that he took from a storage box and attempted to move a video camera but was unsuccessful, according to CPD.





Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 4:30 a.m. | Bowden Electric

Bowden Electric was broken into a second time in less than a month. The suspect forced entry back into the business and is seen walking around the warehouse. The suspect eventually walked back out and started checking vehicles for unlocked ones, according to CPD. A 2002 white Ford F250 XL Regular Cab was found to be unlocked and the suspect was able to start it. The suspect then started loading 2-55 gallon barrels with copper and placed them in the bed of the truck along with various tools, according to CPD.









If you have any information about any of these businesses, please contact the Chickasaw Police Department at (251)452-6455.