PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple agencies responded to a homicide scene in Prichard Saturday night. Prichard Police confirmed one person is dead.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Police joined Prichard Police at the Brother’s Quick Stop gas station at Meaher’s Street.

Prichard Police said this is an active homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.