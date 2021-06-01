Multiple agencies involved in Walmart arson investigation, search for suspects continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple agencies are now helping the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department investigate arsons at two separate Walmart stores.

The three fire calls were made to two Mobile-area Walmart stores last week, and happened in the span of less than 36 hours.

The first fire happened Thursday afternoon. Mobile Fire-Rescue says a man walked through the Walmart on the East I-65 Service Road, and used lighter fluid to start little fires in the store.

The second fire call happened Friday afternoon at the Walmart on Rangeline Road. Fire investigators believe the fire was started by an accelerant. Over the weekend, Mobile police shared pictures of three suspects in the fires.

Fire officials confirm the fire at the Rangeline Road Walmart is connected to Thursday’s fire at the I-65 Service Road Walmart. The Walmart on Rangeline Road remains closed to the public. Monday afternoon, employees were seen going inside the building, but turning away customers. Walmart says they will share store status updates on local Facebook pages.





It is now a multi-agency investigation, involving agencies including the ATF, agencies associated with the Gulf Coast Technology Center, and Global Security associated with Walmart.

Mobile police say that a man was questioned Friday evening. That happened during the third fire call, again at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road. No arrests have been made.

Police say they have received some tips that will help in the investigation but need more information. If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department at (251) 208-7311.