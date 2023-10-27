EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Star Rescue, and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have opened an investigation at the Lott Road Landfill in Eight Mile.

The Mobile DA’s office confirmed this is part of an investigation following a lead they received about one of their active cases.

When WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, investigators were using heavy equipment to dig up parts of the landfill.

Investigators have been digging for several days, and they have blocked the entrance to the landfill on Jarrett Road. A District Attorney’s tent was pitched near the entrance.

The agencies could not say what the investigation could be related to, but as more details are available, we will publish them.