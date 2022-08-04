TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between 8 and fifteen vehicles shut down traffic on I-10 eastbound near Tillmans Corner, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Mobile Police joined MFR at the sprawling scene Thursday afternoon.

Police diverted traffic to Theodore Dawes Road . No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.