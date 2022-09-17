MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle crash and a vehicle fire caused all lanes to be closed on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay for more than an hour Saturday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A crash involving multiple cars occurred at around 5:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on I-10 westbound at the four-mile marker near Grand Bay, in Mobile County. A vehicle was on fire due to the crash.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in this crash. All lanes have reopened. WKRG is working to learn more and will update when we learn more details.