MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — The twister that hit near Mt. Vernon did not stay on the ground long but when it was on the ground, it destroyed everything it touched.

“It was something. I had never seen nothing like this before,” said Kevin Chastang. Chastang has lived in the little yellow house off Kelly Road all of his life. His grandparents built it. Thursday, he was glued to the TV watching the weather, “and they said Chastang, Tommy Rose Lane and Movico get ready. It’s coming.”

And just like Dorothy’s house in the Wizard of Oz his house lifted and was tossed to the side like a toy.

“I didn’t know I was going to live to see what was happening. I didn’t know if I was going to come out of it or not. It was a scary feeling. I’ve seen a lot of stuff but I have never seen nothing like that,” he told News 5.

Just up the hill, Quintin McConnell was asleep after working the night shift. “I felt the house pick up and slammed back down and that woke me up. The first thing that comes to my mind is my Mom and my son.”

Next door his mother and his son survived a direct hit. An oak tree limb smashed into the bedroom and now protrudes from the mobile home. Both escaped without a scratch.

“I saw my Mom holding my son and I knew they was okay so I was fine,” he said.

Walking through the rubble that was their life, the survivors of Thursday storms all know it could have been worse and are grateful.

“Just thank God first,” says Chastang, “and everything else will take care of itself.”