Mt. Vernon man charged with sexual abuse while on Carnival Fantasy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mt. Vernon man is charged with sexual abuse after an incident that happened when he was on the Carnival Fantasy.

According to federal court documents, Amal Samy attempted to get a massage technician to touch his genitals while he was on the ship on August 21.

A Carnival security witness statement said Samy attempted to touch the woman several times, and he exposed himself by removing the covering sheet and asked her to touch his genitals.

After being read his Miranda rights, Samy denied removing the covering sheet during his massage but he admitted to being naked under the sheet.

Samy is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 13.