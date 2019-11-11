Mt. Vernon man charged with sexual abuse while on Carnival Fantasy is Mobile Archdiocese priest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mt. Vernon man charged with sexual abuse after an incident on the Carnival Fantasy is a priest in the Mobile Archdiocese.

News 5 reached out for comment from the Mobile Archdiocese on the incident, asking if Amal Samy was still a practicing priest.

The archdiocese released the following statement:

“The Archdiocese of Mobile learned last week of the allegation against Father Amal Samy, H.G.N. Father Samy denies the allegation. The Archdiocese takes all such allegations seriously. It is our policy not to comment on pending legal matters.”

According to federal court documents, Amal Samy attempted to get a massage technician to touch his genitals while he was on the ship on August 21. A Carnival security witness statement said Samy attempted to touch the woman several times, and he exposed himself by removing the covering sheet and asked her to touch his genitals. After being read his Miranda rights, Samy denied removing the covering sheet during his massage but he admitted to being naked under the sheet.

Samy is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 13.