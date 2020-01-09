BREAKING: MCSO confirms shoplifting suspect dead at Semmes Walmart deputy-involved shooting

UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) — Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shoplifting suspect is dead. He says the suspect is a 34-year-old white male from Mississippi.

Captain Burch says a deputy responded to a call of a man shoplifting at the Walmart and found him in the parking lot. The man was not compliant and attempted to attack the deputy with a hammer. The deputy then shot the man.

UPDATE (2:05 p.m.) — Witnesses say the suspect is dead as it looks as though a body bag was brought onto the scene. The suspect tried to attack the officer with a hammer and was shot and killed.

UPDATE (1:37 p.m.) — The Mobile Sheriff’s Department says an officer shot a suspect. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting involving an officer was reported at the Walmart in Semmes.

News 5 is on its way to the scene for more details.

