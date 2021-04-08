MPD’s ‘Operation Enough’ nets more than 20 guns in two weeks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have confiscated more than 20 guns since the launch of an operation that is targeting guns in the community, with the goal of reducing gun violence.

“Operation Enough” began two weeks ago, and members of MPD’s Street Enforcement Team, Narcotics Unit and the crime detail in each police precinct have been working every night to target areas that have been hotspots for crime, particularly violent crime.

In the last two weeks, more than 20 guns have been taken off the street of Mobile. On Wednesday night, officers recovered nine guns and made multiple felony arrests.

“I commend the work these officers are doing every day to make our community a safer place,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in his nightly newsletter Thursday.