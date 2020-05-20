MPD resumes pet adoptions, auctions, and other services

Unedited press release from MPD

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department plans to resume some of its services that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 1, pet adoptions at the City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street, will resume. With social distancing protocols in place, a limited number of persons will be allowed to enter the shelter at a time to meet the available pets. To see a listing of adoptable pets, visit cityofmobileanimalshelter.com/adopt. The City of Mobile Animal Shelter will not be taking stray animal drop-offs or owner surrenders at this time.

Impound vehicle auctions restart in June. Because there are so many vehicles, two auctions will be held during the month of June. Those dates are June 2 and June 9. Visit mobilepd.org/auction for information on vehicle auction registration and rules.

Police recruitment has resumed as well as the pre-employment testing. The Physical Agility/Physical Ability Test, which is the first component of the entry-level examination for the position of police officer, is scheduled to be offered weekly at the Mobile Police Academy, 1251 Virginia Street. See upcoming test dates at mobilepd.org/application-process.

Visitors to police headquarters must wear a mask. Entry into the lobby will be limited. Visitors may be assisted by MPD personnel from the outside.

Crime complaints considered low priority such as minor offenses and misdemeanors will continue to be taken over the telephone using the department’s Teleserve. Teleserve officers will take the complaint and complete an incident report.

Citizens are encouraged to request accident reports and incident reports online at mobilepd.org. False alarm fines can be paid online as well.

