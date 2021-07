MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were shot during a fight Saturday night according to Mobile Police.

It happened shortly before midnight, Saturday night, July 3rd, in the 3200 block of Airport Boulevard. According to a news release, two women were fighting, when one pulled out a handgun and shot the other. Then police say that woman got a gun and returned fire.

Both were taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.