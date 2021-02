MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says they are not ruling anything out in the investigation into the deaths of two people found burned inside a home in Happy Hill Wednesday evening.

Chief Battiste says they are waiting for the autopsy results to come back for the cause of death. Because of the fire and neighbors reporting hearing gunshots, police say they are treating it as a homicide scene. "That doesn't mean it is an actual homicide, but it does mean we're treating it as a homicide scene because there's evidence that is potentially there and once we release that scene, we don't get a chance to go back and do a do-over. Until we get something back from the autopsy indicating what the cause of death happens to be, whether it's a gunshot wound, whether it's through smoke because of the fire, we have to make sure we take every precaution to preserve every piece of evidence that may be available to us, should we end up working an active homicide investigation," said Chief Battiste.