MPD: Woman stabs boyfriend and runs off on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- One of Mobile’s largest employers is telling people they need to mask up again. The University of South Alabama brings back a mask requirement. A statement from USA released on New Year’s Eve that read in part “Due to the rapidly escalating COVID-19 infections in Mobile County and surrounding areas, the University of South Alabama is requiring that masks be worn indoors by all students, faculty and staff, effective immediately.” Like with most school mask mandates, a University spokesperson wrote that they will continue to review and adjust.

While the mask mandate is in effect now you’d hardly know it with most buildings and services closed on New Year's Day. USA isn’t the only school system bringing masks back. The Mobile Archdiocese announced early this week that masks would be required in Catholic private schools when classes start again this week. That’s until at least January 21st for Catholic schools when the archdiocese will also reevaluate. We’ve seen mask mandates come and go this school year.