MPD: Woman stabs boyfriend and runs off on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed on Baltimore Street on New Year’s Eve. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute on Baltimore Street at 8:20 Friday night.

Police say a couple was fighting and a woman stabbed her boyfriend in the chest and vandalized his car. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what they describe as a non-life-threatening injury. Police say the woman left before police got there and describe this as an active investigation.

