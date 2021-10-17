MPD: Woman shot in the leg on New Jersey Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on New Jersey Street early Sunday morning.

Mobile Police say the victim walked out of her apartment near 600 New Jersey Street before 3:30 this morning.

Police say the victim and a relative were shot at by someone the victim knew. The woman was hit in the upper thigh and taken by private vehicle to University Hospital.

The victim was treated for what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation continues into whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories