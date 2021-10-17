MPD: Woman shot in the leg on New Jersey Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on New Jersey Street early Sunday morning.

Mobile Police say the victim walked out of her apartment near 600 New Jersey Street before 3:30 this morning.

Police say the victim and a relative were shot at by someone the victim knew. The woman was hit in the upper thigh and taken by private vehicle to University Hospital.

The victim was treated for what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation continues into whoever is responsible.