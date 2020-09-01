MPD: Woman shoots another woman at gas station after argument with cousin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was shot at a gas station on Springhill Avenue after she exchanged words with another woman during an argument.

On Monday, Aug. 31, at about 7:54 p.m., police responded to the Chevron Gas Station at 1275 Springhill Ave. in reference to one shot. Police say the victim, a woman, was found at a local hospital.

The woman said a woman she wasn’t familiar with was having an argument with her cousin, and she exchanged words with her. The victim said the subjects left the scene and then made a U-turn and came back to the parking lot brandishing a firearm. The victim said that she was physically attacked and that she shoved the subject to defend herself. That’s when the woman shot her. The subject fled the scene before police arrived in a vehicle being driven by a man. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

