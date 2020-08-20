MPD: Woman says boyfriend threatened her not to leave residence for two days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman told officers her boyfriend forbid her from leaving her home for two days.

When police arrived on scene after a domestic dispute call on Wednesday at 1:30 PM, the victim said her boyfriend became upset with her and threatened her not to leave the residence or he’d use duct tape and violence.

She was able to escape the residence and call the police from a neighbor’s phone. Her boyfriend, however, fled the scene before police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

