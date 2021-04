MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a woman claimed her boyfriend burned her with hand sanitizer and set her on fire Thursday morning.

Mobile police responded to University Hospital at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to the report of a domestic violence complaint where a woman was burned by “a bowl of burning hand sanitizer.” The woman told police her boyfriend set her on fire.

John Candelaria, 43 was arrested.