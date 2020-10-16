MPD: Woman pushed out of traveling vehicle in middle of intersection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was pushed out of a traveling vehicle near Halls Mill and Rangeline Road.

The victim says an argument ensued between her and the male suspect when he pushed her out of the vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived at 3:48 PM. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

