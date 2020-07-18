MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 42-year-old woman lost her life in a traffic accident Saturday at 3:03 AM.
Police say they responded to Northbound I-65 between Moffett road and Hwy. 45 near Butler Ave. where Amberly Payton was involved in a single-vehicle accident.
Payton was driving a Nissan Altima when she lost control. Police say she struck the center wall and rolled over, succumbing to her injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Holy Goat! Stray animal protects church in south Mississippi
- Kanye West files new documents for presidential run
- Seaplane crashes on Lake Norman, Colorado
- MPD: Woman loses life in Saturday traffic accident
- Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies