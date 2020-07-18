MPD: Woman loses life in Saturday traffic accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 42-year-old woman lost her life in a traffic accident Saturday at 3:03 AM.

Police say they responded to Northbound I-65 between Moffett road and Hwy. 45 near Butler Ave. where Amberly Payton was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Payton was driving a Nissan Altima when she lost control. Police say she struck the center wall and rolled over, succumbing to her injuries. 

