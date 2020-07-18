MPD: Woman loses life in Saturday traffic accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A back-to-school tradition gets a pandemic make-over. Members of Mobile church change their annual backpack giveaway to a drive-through event to help others while staying physically distant. It’s a long line of cars, driving through to get backpacks for a school year, that so far is on track.

"It helps me out a whole lot, it’s a big help. It’s something I don’t have to look for and pay for and it’s a blessing a great blessing," said Cheryl from her car as she was picking up backpacks. Even though Mobile County pushed back the start of the school year this is still helpful to families in the district