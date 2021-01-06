MPD: Woman lied about pregnancy, stole money from couple during adoption agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for receiving financial support from a couple during an adoption agreement while she was no longer pregnant.

Police say Sara Adkins, 34, deceptively took about $12,000 in financial support from the couple for several months after she had miscarried the unborn child.

Adkins faces theft of property first-degree charges. She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Anyone with information on where Adkins can be located is asked to call police at 251-208-7211. 

