MPD: Woman arrested for hitting person with vehicle, pinning them to apartment building

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women got into a heavy disagreement on Westwood Street where 26-year-old Brianna Williamson circled back around with her vehicle to hit the other, pinning the victim to the apartment building Wednesday.
Police say they responded to the scene at 12:10 a.m. where witnesses told them the full story of what led up to the incident.
Williamson was arrested and is in Mobile Metro Jail.
LATEST STORIES:
- Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures
- Nation’s largest outdoor display of Cascading Chrysanthemums at Bellingrath Gardens
- What’s Working: Barton Academy transformed into new magnet school
- BIKER DAD: Alabama biker killed in crash
- Mom and daughter have front-row seat to capture of escaped inmate