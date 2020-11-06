MPD: Woman arrested for hitting person with vehicle, pinning them to apartment building

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women got into a heavy disagreement on Westwood Street where 26-year-old Brianna Williamson circled back around with her vehicle to hit the other, pinning the victim to the apartment building Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the scene at 12:10 a.m. where witnesses told them the full story of what led up to the incident.

Williamson was arrested and is in Mobile Metro Jail.

