Woman fires gun at man driving away from her house, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a woman Tuesday after they say she shot at a man’s vehicle while he was trying to leave her residence.

At about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, police officers responded to the 300 block of Tuttle Avenue in reference to shots fired, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman involved in a “domestic altercation.”

Detectives said the man tried to leave but the woman got a gun and began shooting toward the vehicle he was in, hitting the windshield.

No one was injured. Jacquetta Payne, 32, was arrested.